Estos son los Nominados para la entrega de los Oscars 2020

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció hoy los nominados para la próxima edición de los Academy Awards®. La transmisión de TNT y TNT Series de la 92º entrega del Oscar® comenzará con el paso de los invitados por la alfombra roja, donde Axel Kuschevatzky y Lety Sahagún entrevistarán a las estrellas que hagan su arribo al teatro Kodak en Los Ángeles. Luego, en la ceremonia, los comentarios y datos curiosos estarán a cargo de Rafa Sarmiento e Ileana Rodríguez. La cobertura de los Oscars 2020 del próximo domingo 9 de febrero comenzará a las 17.30 horas (MEX) con la alfombra roja.
La película Joker, que entrega una versión del personaje de El Guasón, se convirtió en la principal favorita para la 92ª gala de los Oscars® al obtener 11 nominaciones. La cinta postula en categorías como Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actor. En este último apartado destaca la participación de Joaquin Phoenix, quien es un fuerte aspirante tras sus consagraciones simultáneas en los Golden Globes y los Critics’ Choice Awards por su papel de Arthur Fleck.
Para la categoría de Mejor Película de los Oscars 2020, la competencia estará entre las cintas Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Little Woman, Marriage Story, Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, 1917, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood y la citada Joker.
El apartado de Mejor Actriz en los Oscars 2020 tendrá un interesante duelo entre Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Woman), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) y Renée Zellweger (Judy). En tanto, los actores que diputarán el Oscar a la mejor interpretación principal serán Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) y Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).
La Mejor Dirección en los Oscars 2020 será una contienda que tendrá como protagonistas a Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) y Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).
Lista completa de nominados a los Oscars 2020:
BEST PICTURE
- FORD V FERRARI – Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers
- THE IRISHMAN – Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
- JOJO RABBIT – Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers
- JOKER – Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
- LITTLE WOMEN – Amy Pascal, Producer
- MARRIAGE STORY – Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers
- 1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers
- ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers
- PARASITE – Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- ANTONIO BANDERAS – Pain and Glory
- LEONARDO DICAPRIO – Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
- ADAM DRIVER – Marriage Story
- JOAQUIN PHOENIX – Joker
- JONATHAN PRYCE – The Two Popes
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- TOM HANKS – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- ANTHONY HOPKINS – The Two Popes
- AL PACINO – The Irishman
- JOE PESCI – The Irishman
- BRAD PITT – Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
- CYNTHIA ERIVO – Harriet
- SCARLETT JOHANSSON – Marriage Story
- SAOIRSE RONAN – Little Women
- CHARLIZE THERON – Bombshell
- RENÉE ZELLWEGER – Judy
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- KATHY BATES – Richard Jewell
- LAURA DERN – Marriage Story
- SCARLETT JOHANSSON – Jojo Rabbit
- FLORENCE PUGH – Little Women
- MARGOT ROBBIE – Bombshell
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
- I LOST MY BODY – Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
- KLAUS – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
- MISSING LINK – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
- TOY STORY 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- THE IRISHMAN – Rodrigo Prieto
- JOKER – Lawrence Sher
- THE LIGHTHOUSE – Jarin Blaschke
- 1917 – Roger Deakins
- ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Robert Richardson
COSTUME DESIGN
- THE IRISHMAN – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
- JOJO RABBIT – Mayes C. Rubeo
- JOKER – Mark Bridges
- LITTLE WOMEN – Jacqueline Durran
- ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Arianne Phillips
DIRECTING
- THE IRISHMAN – Martin Scorsese
- JOKER – Todd Phillips
- 1917 – Sam Mendes
- ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Quentin Tarantino
- PARASITE – Bong Joon Ho
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
- AMERICAN FACTORY – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
- THE CAVE – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
- THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
- FOR SAMA – Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
- HONEYLAND – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
- IN THE ABSENCE – Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
- LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) -Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
- LIFE OVERTAKES ME – John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
- ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN – Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
- WALK RUN CHA-CHA – Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
FILM EDITING
- FORD V FERRARI – Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
- THE IRISHMAN – Thelma Schoonmaker
- JOJO RABBIT – Tom Eagles
- JOKER – Jeff Groth
- PARASITE – Yang Jinmo
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
- CORPUS CHRISTI – Poland
- HONEYLAND – North Macedonia
- LES MISÉRABLES – France
- PAIN AND GLORY -Spain
- PARASITE – South Korea
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- BOMBSHELL – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
- JOKER – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
- JUDY – Jeremy Woodhead
- MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
- 1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
- JOKER – Hildur Guðnadóttir
- LITTLE WOMEN – Alexandre Desplat
- MARRIAGE STORY – Randy Newman
- 1917 – Thomas Newman
- STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – John Williams
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
- I CAN’T LET YOU THROW YOURSELF AWAY – from Toy Story 4; Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
- (I’M GONNA) LOVE ME AGAIN – from Rocketman; Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin
- I’M STANDING WITH YOU – from Breakthrough; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- INTO THE UNKNOWN – from Frozen II; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
- STAND UP – from Harriet; Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- THE IRISHMAN – Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
- JOJO RABBIT – Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
- 1917 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
- ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- PARASITE – Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
- DCERA (DAUGHTER) – Daria Kashcheeva
- HAIR LOVE – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
- KITBULL – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
- MEMORABLE – Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
- SISTER – Siqi Song
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
- BROTHERHOOD – Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
- NEFTA FOOTBALL CLUB – Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
- THE NEIGHBORS’ WINDOW – Marshall Curry
- SARIA – Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
- A SISTER – Delphine Girard
SOUND EDITING – Oscars 2020
- FORD V FERRARI – Donald Sylvester
- JOKER – Alan Robert Murray
- 1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
- ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Wylie Stateman
- STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – Matthew Wood and David Acord
SOUND MIXING
- AD ASTRA – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
- FORD V FERRARI – Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
- JOKER – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
- 1917 – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
- ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
VISUAL EFFECTS
- AVENGERS: ENDGAME – Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
- THE IRISHMAN – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
- THE LION KING – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
- 1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
- STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
- THE IRISHMAN – Screenplay by Steven Zaillian
- JOJO RABBIT – Screenplay by Taika Waititi
- JOKER – Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
- LITTLE WOMEN – Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig
- THE TWO POPES – Written by Anthony McCarten
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
- KNIVES OUT – Written by Rian Johnson
- MARRIAGE STORY – Written by Noah Baumbach
- 1917 – Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Written by Quentin Tarantino
- PARASITE – Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho
La ceremonia de los Oscars 2020, en vivo desde Los Ángeles, el domingo 9 de febrero, desde las 17.30 horas (MEX) con la alfombra roja, y desde las 19.00 horas (MEX) con la ceremonia, a través de TNT, doblado al español, y por TNT Series, en idioma original.
