Estos son los Nominados para la entrega de los Oscars 2020

Los Oscars 2020 se transmitirán por TNT (en español) y TNT Series (en idioma original) el 9 de febrero en vivo y en directo para toda Latinoamérica.

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció hoy los nominados para la próxima edición de los Academy Awards®. La transmisión de TNT y TNT Series de la 92º entrega del Oscar® comenzará con el paso de los invitados por la alfombra roja, donde Axel Kuschevatzky y Lety Sahagún entrevistarán a las estrellas que hagan su arribo al teatro Kodak en Los Ángeles. Luego, en la ceremonia, los comentarios y datos curiosos estarán a cargo de Rafa Sarmiento e Ileana Rodríguez. La cobertura de los Oscars 2020 del próximo domingo 9 de febrero comenzará a las 17.30 horas (MEX) con la alfombra roja.

La película Joker, que entrega una versión del personaje de El Guasón, se convirtió en la principal favorita para la 92ª gala de los Oscars® al obtener 11 nominaciones. La cinta postula en categorías como Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actor. En este último apartado destaca la participación de Joaquin Phoenix, quien es un fuerte aspirante tras sus consagraciones simultáneas en los Golden Globes y los Critics’ Choice Awards por su papel de Arthur Fleck.

Para la categoría de Mejor Película de los Oscars 2020, la competencia estará entre las cintas Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Little Woman, Marriage Story, Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, 1917, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood y la citada Joker.

El apartado de Mejor Actriz en los Oscars 2020 tendrá un interesante duelo entre Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Woman), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) y Renée Zellweger (Judy). En tanto, los actores que diputarán el Oscar a la mejor interpretación principal serán Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) y Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

La Mejor Dirección en los Oscars 2020 será una contienda que tendrá como protagonistas a Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) y Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

Lista completa de nominados a los Oscars 2020:

BEST PICTURE

FORD V FERRARI – Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers

THE IRISHMAN – Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

JOJO RABBIT – Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers

JOKER – Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

LITTLE WOMEN – Amy Pascal, Producer

MARRIAGE STORY – Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers

1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers

PARASITE – Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

ANTONIO BANDERAS – Pain and Glory

LEONARDO DICAPRIO – Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER – Marriage Story

JOAQUIN PHOENIX – Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE – The Two Popes

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

TOM HANKS – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS – The Two Popes

AL PACINO – The Irishman

JOE PESCI – The Irishman

BRAD PITT – Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

CYNTHIA ERIVO – Harriet

SCARLETT JOHANSSON – Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN – Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON – Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER – Judy

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

KATHY BATES – Richard Jewell

LAURA DERN – Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON – Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH – Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE – Bombshell

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

I LOST MY BODY – Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

KLAUS – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

MISSING LINK – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

TOY STORY 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

CINEMATOGRAPHY

THE IRISHMAN – Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER – Lawrence Sher

THE LIGHTHOUSE – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – Roger Deakins

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Robert Richardson

COSTUME DESIGN

THE IRISHMAN – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

JOJO RABBIT – Mayes C. Rubeo

JOKER – Mark Bridges

LITTLE WOMEN – Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Arianne Phillips

DIRECTING

THE IRISHMAN – Martin Scorsese

JOKER – Todd Phillips

1917 – Sam Mendes

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE – Bong Joon Ho

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

AMERICAN FACTORY – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

THE CAVE – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

FOR SAMA – Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

HONEYLAND – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

IN THE ABSENCE – Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) -Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

LIFE OVERTAKES ME – John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN – Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

WALK RUN CHA-CHA – Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

FILM EDITING

FORD V FERRARI – Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

THE IRISHMAN – Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT – Tom Eagles

JOKER – Jeff Groth

PARASITE – Yang Jinmo

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

CORPUS CHRISTI – Poland

HONEYLAND – North Macedonia

LES MISÉRABLES – France

PAIN AND GLORY -Spain

PARASITE – South Korea

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

BOMBSHELL – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

JOKER – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

JUDY – Jeremy Woodhead

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

JOKER – Hildur Guðnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN – Alexandre Desplat

MARRIAGE STORY – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – John Williams

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

I CAN’T LET YOU THROW YOURSELF AWAY – from Toy Story 4; Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

(I’M GONNA) LOVE ME AGAIN – from Rocketman; Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin

I’M STANDING WITH YOU – from Breakthrough; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

INTO THE UNKNOWN – from Frozen II; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

STAND UP – from Harriet; Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

PRODUCTION DESIGN

THE IRISHMAN – Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT – Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková

1917 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

PARASITE – Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

DCERA (DAUGHTER) – Daria Kashcheeva

HAIR LOVE – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

KITBULL – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

MEMORABLE – Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

SISTER – Siqi Song

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

BROTHERHOOD – Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

NEFTA FOOTBALL CLUB – Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

THE NEIGHBORS’ WINDOW – Marshall Curry

SARIA – Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A SISTER – Delphine Girard

SOUND EDITING – Oscars 2020

FORD V FERRARI – Donald Sylvester

JOKER – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Wylie Stateman

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – Matthew Wood and David Acord

SOUND MIXING

AD ASTRA – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

FORD V FERRARI – Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

JOKER – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917 – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

VISUAL EFFECTS

AVENGERS: ENDGAME – Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

THE LION KING – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

THE IRISHMAN – Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT – Screenplay by Taika Waititi

JOKER – Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN – Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES – Written by Anthony McCarten

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

KNIVES OUT – Written by Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY – Written by Noah Baumbach

1917 – Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Written by Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE – Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho

La ceremonia de los Oscars 2020, en vivo desde Los Ángeles, el domingo 9 de febrero, desde las 17.30 horas (MEX) con la alfombra roja, y desde las 19.00 horas (MEX) con la ceremonia, a través de TNT, doblado al español, y por TNT Series, en idioma original.

