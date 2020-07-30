MTV revela las nominaciones a los MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2020

Ariana Grande (9), Lady Gaga (9), Billie Eilish (6) y The Weeknd (6) lideran las nominaciones para los MTV VMAs 2020, que se transmitirán desde Nueva York EN VIVO el 30 de agosto por MTV Latinoamérica.
Los MTV VMAs 2020 son la primera premiación que revela a los nominados a través de tweets de voz, además de presentar nuevas categorías: “Mejor Video Musical Casero” y “Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena”.
“Estamos emocionados de revelar la increíble lista de nominados para los MTV VMAs 2020, que dieron forma al panorama musical único de este año y brindar a los fans un show que celebra la poderosa fuerza unificadora de la música”, dijo Bruce Gillmer, Presidente de Música, Talento Musical, Eventos y Programación para ViacomCBS Media Networks.
VOTACION GLOBAL MTV VMAs 2020
A partir de hoy, fans de todo el mundo, incluyendo América Latina podrán votar por su favorito en las 15 categorías neutrales en género, incluyendo “Video del Año”, “Artista del Año”, “Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena” y más, en www.mtv.com/vma hasta el 23 de agosto, 2020.
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS MTV VMAs 2020
VIDEO DEL AÑO
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
- DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
- Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
- Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
- Post Malone – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
- Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO PUSH
- Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
- Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records
- Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records
- Tate McRae – RCA Records
- YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
MEJOR VIDEO POP
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
- Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records
- Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records
MEJOR VIDEO HIP-HOP
- DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
MEJOR VIDEO ROCK
- blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
- Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
- Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
- The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records
MEJOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVO
- The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
- FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
- twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
MEJOR VIDEO LATINO
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records
- J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
MEJOR VIDEO R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
- Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
- H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
- Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
MEJOR VIDEO K-POP
- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
- EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment
- Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Records
- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records
- Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
MEJOR VIDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO
- Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records
- H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL CASERO
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
- blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
- Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
- John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
- twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen.
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN CUARENTENA
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi.
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
- Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman.
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER.
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
- CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
- DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
- Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead.
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
- James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
- Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
- ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana.
LISTA DE NOMINACIONES POR ARTISTA MTV VMAs 2020
Ariana Grande: 9 nominaciones
Video del Año: “Rain On Me”
Canción del Año: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Colaboración: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Colaboración: “Stuck with U”
Mejor Artista Pop: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Video Musical Casero: “Stuck with U”
Mejor Cinematografía: “Rain On Me”
Mejores Efectos Visuales: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Coreografía: “Rain On Me”
Lady Gaga: 9 nominaciones
Video del Año: “Rain On Me”
Artista del Año
Canción del Año: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Colaboración: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Artista Pop: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Mejor Cinematografía: “Rain On Me”
Mejores Efectos Visuales: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Cinematografía: “Rain On Me”
Billie Eilish: 6 nominaciones
Video del Año: “everything i wanted”
Canción del Año: “everything i wanted”
Mejor Video con Mensaje Positivo: “all the good girls go to hell”
Mejor Dirección: “xanny”
Mejor Cinematografía: “all the good girls go to hell”
Mejores Efectos Visuales: “all the good girls go to hell”
The Weeknd: 6 nominaciones
Video del Año: “Blinding Lights”
Artista del Año
Mejor Video R&B: “Blinding Lights”
Mejor Dirección: “Blinding Lights”
Mejor Cinematografía: “Blinding Lights”
Mejor Edición: “Blinding Lights”
Taylor Swift: 5 nominaciones
Video del Año: “The Man”
Mejor Video Pop: “Lover”
Mejor Video con Mensaje Positivo: “The Man”
Mejor Dirección: “The Man”
Mejor Dirección de Arte: “Lover”
Drake: 4 nominaciones
Video del Año: “Life Is Good”
Mejor Colaboración: “Life Is Good”
Mejor Video Hip-Hop: “Life Is Good”
Mejor Video Musical Casero: “Toosie Slide”
Dua Lipa: 4 nominaciones
Mejor Dirección: “Don’t Start Now”
Mejor Dirección de Arte: “Physical”
Mejores Efectos Visuales: “Physical”
Mejor Cinematografía: “Physical”
J Balvin: 4 nominaciones
Mejor Colaboración: “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Mejor Video Latino: “Amarillo”
Mejor Video Latino: “China”
Mejor Video Latino: “Qué Pena”
Justin Bieber: 4 nominaciones
Artista del Año
Mejor Colaboración: “Stuck with U”
Mejor Video Pop: “Intentions”
Mejor Video Musical Casero: “Stuck with U”
BTS: 3 nominaciones
Mejor Video Pop: “On”
Mejor Video K-Pop: “On”
Mejor Cinematografía: “On”
DaBaby: 3 nominaciones
Artista del Año
Mejor Video Hip-Hop:“BOP”
Mejor Cinematografía: “BOP”
Doja Cat: 3 nominaciones
Canción del Año: “Say So”
Mejor Artista Nuevo PUSH
Mejor Dirección: “Say So”
Future: 3 nominaciones
Video del Año: “Life Is Good”
Mejor Colaboración: “Life Is Good”
Mejor Video Hip-Hop: «Life Is Good”
Harry Styles: 3 nominaciones
Mejor Dirección: “Adore You”
Mejor Dirección de Arte: “Adore You”
Mejores Efectos Visuales: “Adore You”
Karol G: 3 nominaciones
Mejor Colaboración: “Tusa”
Mejor Video Latino: “Tusa”
Mejor Video Latino: “China”
Megan Thee Stallion: 3 nominaciones
Artista del Año
Canción del Año: “Savage”
Mejor Video Hip.Hop: “Savage”
Post Malone: 3 nominaciones
Artista del Año
Canción del Año: “Circles”
Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena: Nirvana Tribute
Roddy Ricch: 3 nominaciones
Canción del Año: “The Box”
Mejor Artista Nuevo PUSH
Mejor Video Hip-Hop: “The Box”
Para más información de los MTV VMAs 2020: https://www.mtvla.com/