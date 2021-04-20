MTV revela la lista de nominados a los “MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021”

WandaVision, Emily In Paris y RuPaul’s Drag Race lideran las nominaciones de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 a lo mejor de la TV.

MTV anunció las nominaciones a los “MTV Movie & TV Awards” y “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” (lista completa abajo)

Detalles adicionales, incluyendo anfitrión del show, presentadores y presentaciones musicales, serán anunciados más adelante.

Por primera vez, MTV expande la premiación para incluir y premiar lo mejor de la televisión no guionada y reality shows.

Sobre las nominaciones MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021:

A partir de hoy 19 de abril, los fans pueden votar por sus favoritos en las 25 categorías sin género incluyendo “Mejor beso,” “Actuación revelación,” “Mejor show,” y más, al votar en vote.mtv.com hasta el 30 de abril, 2021.

WandaVision (5), Emily In Paris (4), The Boys (4), Bridgerton (3), Borat Siguiente Película Documental (3) y The Mandalorian (3) lideran las nominaciones para los “MTV Movie & TV Awards”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (4), 90 Day Fiancé (2), El Imperio de la Ostentación (2), Legendary (2), Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (2), Nailed It! (2), Ridiculousness (2) y The Challenge (2) lideran las nominaciones a “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED”, el segundo día de la premiación donde se elegirá a lo mejor de los reality shows.

Chadwick Boseman recibió una nominación póstuma en la categoría “Mejor actuación en una película” por su rol en Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Los realities más maratoneados de la cuarentena, incluyendo Floor Is Lava, Love Is Blind, Selling Sunset, The Circle, Tiger King, Unsolved Mysteries y más, recibieron nominaciones este año.

Recibieron nominación al show por primera vez: Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Zendaya (Malcom & Marie), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Teyonah Parris (WandaVision), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Eric Andre (Bad Trip), Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America), Aya Cash (The Boys), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia), Ashley Park (Emily in Paris), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan), Paul Mescal (Normal People), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), Simona Brown (Behind Her Eyes)

Sobre el show:

Este año, la nueva edición de los “MTV Movie & TV Awards” será una épica celebración de dos noches que se apoderará de Los Angeles para premiar a lo mejor de la TV y el cine.

Los “MTV Movie & TV Awards” 2021 se transmitirán en vivo por MTV el domingo 16 de mayo desde The Palladium en Los Angeles a las 8:00pm (MEX,COL), 10:00pm (ARG, BRAS). Los nominados a las categorías de series de TV guionadas y cine serán anunciados este día.